After 7 long years, Rupali Ganguly is all set to return to television with Anupama opposite Sudhanshu Pandey. Her role as Monisha in Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai was a show stealer and the fans are super excited to see her make a comeback with this unconventional show. Anupama is a remake of a famous Marathi serial and was to launch in March. However, since the lockdown was placed mid-March, the makers decided to postpone the launch and wait for things to go back to normal.

Now that most of the shows have resumed shoots, Anupama is all set to air its pilot episode on July 13. Star Plus posted a new promo on their Instagram announcing that Anupama will air on its previously decided 10 PM slot on the weekdays. The new promo shows how Anupama’s son disrespects her for not being educated enough while she takes it all with a smile.

Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus) on Jul 4, 2020 at 3:30am PDT

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.