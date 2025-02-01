comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa reclaims top spot in TRP with 2.5 rating

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Star Plus' much-loved show Anupamaa has once again reclaimed its position as the number one television show, surpassing strong contenders like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and the Bigg Boss 18 finale.

Since its launch, Anupamaa has consistently dominated the TRP charts, winning audiences with its engaging storyline, powerful performances—especially by lead actress Rupali Ganguly—and the combined efforts of the entire cast and crew.

In the latest TRP ratings (Week 3), Anupamaa has made a smashing comeback, securing the top position with a solid 2.5 rating. The show, which had witnessed fluctuations in rankings over the past few weeks, has now emerged as the most-watched daily soap. It has outperformed other popular shows, including Udne Ki Aasha, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and more.

Rupali Ganguly has captivated audiences with her performance as a resilient, independent woman who reclaims her identity after years of sacrifice has struck a deep chord with viewers.

Produced by Rajan Shahi under Director’s Kut Productions, Anupamaa also features Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria in pivotal roles. The show continues to resonate with viewers, proving its enduring popularity in the Indian television landscape.

Also Read: Rupali Ganguly speaks up on her entry into politics; says, “My India should be shining”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

