Final Destination Bloodlines was all set to release in India on May 16 and the studio, Warner Bros, had planned to screen it in the prestigious IMAX screens as well. Fans of the series, too, were looking forward to it and they’ll be disappointed to know that the supernatural flick will now skip an IMAX release thanks to Tom Cruise-starrer Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “The initial plan was that Final Destination Bloodlines will arrive in cinemas on May 16 while Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will release a week later, on May 23. Both are IMAX releases. A few weeks ago, it was decided to prepone the release of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning by Paramount Pictures not just in India but in other key markets like South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Australia, etc. Now, the film will arrive in cinemas on Saturday, May 17.”

The source continued, “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning managed to have an upper hand and secure all shows in all IMAX screens in India. As a result, Final Destination Bloodlines had to let go of those screens.”

The source further added, “However, Warner Bros is working on ensuring that Final Destination Bloodlines gets a decent showcasing across the country in original English and dubbed versions. They have preponed the release by a day and now their film will hit the theatres on May 15 in India. The studio is confident that the audience in the first two days will make enough noise about their film so that it doesn’t get completely overpowered by Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Warner has also asked multiplexes for justified showcasing. They are fully aware that the Tom Cruise-starrer is much bigger than their film and therefore, are being reasonable. Their only demand is that Final Destination Bloodlines’ shouldn’t release for just two days in their cinemas and that shows should continue even after the release of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.”

Sinners back in IMAX

In a heartening development, the acclaimed Hollywood film Sinners is back in IMAX. And this time, it has also got showcasing in the standalone IMAX screens of Eros in Mumbai and Priya and Paras in Delhi.

Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report that Sinners was removed from Eros IMAX Cinema in Mumbai and Delhi’s Priya IMAX and Paras IMAX and was replaced by non-IMAX movies like Kesari Chapter 2 and Jaat. The news spread like wildfire in the industry and angered a lot of moviegoers as well.

From today, May 9, Sinners will play daily at 10:30 pm at Eros. In Paras, it has one show at 2:55 pm. Meanwhile, in Priya, Sinners has been allotted two shows, one at 9:00 am and one at 5:45 pm. The film is expected to play until the release of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning in IMAX.

Interestingly, despite the niche appeal, Sinners is running steadily at the box office and is expected to cross the Rs. 10 crore mark.

