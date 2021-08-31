Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film Ardh. On Tuesday, Rubina shared the first poster of the film announcing that the shoot has begun. The film also stars Rajpal Yadav, Hiten Tejwani, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.



In the poster shared by Rubina, she is seen wearing a saree with gajras adorning her hair. She is seen posing with the back to the camera and the background has iconic locations of the city of Mumbai including Gateway of India, Hotel Taj Mahal, Mumbai Central railway station, Siddhivinayak temple, and the Marine Drive."New Beginnings #ardh @palash_muchhal @hitentejwani @rajpalofficial (sic)," Rubina wrote while sharing the poster.

The film marks the directorial debut of music composer Palash Muchhal. He has also written the film. Ardh is about the struggle of an actor in a city like Mumbai. Reportedly, Rajpal Yadav plays a transgender who comes to Mumbai to become a hero. Rubina's character becomes his support in the new city while Hiten plays his best friend.

