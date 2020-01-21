It was only some time ago that Alia Bhatt was roped in to be paired opposite south superstar Ram Charan in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film, RRR. The film is a multi-starrer that also stars Junior NTR, Allison Doody, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Ajay Devgn. Even though the film’s release has been postponed, it still happens to be one of the most anticipated films of this year.

While a part of it was shot in Vizag, Ajay Devgn has joined the star cast and begun his shoot today. A couple of pictures were shared on Twitter earlier this morning. While Ajay Devgn is also working on Bhuj: The Pride Of India, the actor looks ecstatic to join the star cast of this upcoming magnum opus. Take a look at the pictures.

A period drama with fictional twists to the legendary characters of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, RRR is slated to release in 10 different languages!

