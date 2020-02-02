Rishi Kapoor, who returned to India in September 2019 after a 9-month treatment for cancer in the US, seems to have suffered a relapse.

We are shocked and saddened to report that that this very fine actor and one of the most popular figures in the entertainment industry, has been hospitalized in Delhi, apparently with a relapse.

A source very close to the family reveals, “Chintuji was to attend a family function in Delhi when he suddenly had to be hospitalized. He was accompanied by his wife Neetu Kapoor. On hearing of his father’s health issue Rishi’s son Ranbir also flew into Delhi.”

While further news on the health relapse is awaited anxious family and friends have begun to inquire if it is the “worse”. Sadly it seems to be.

In October 2018 Rishi Kapoor fell seriously ill. As his medical treatment in New York proceeded Rishi took the health setback very bravely, not willing to let the disease depress or defeat him. He didn’t want anyone except his wife Neetu with him during the treatment. But Ranbir insisted on being there. And when he insisted, so did Alia. Both took time off from the shooting of Karan Johar’s production Bramhastra to be in New York.

Rishi’s elder sister Ritu Nanda bravely battled the disease for nine years before succumbing to it last month. Rishi Kapoor has always been a fighter. He will emerge a winner again.

