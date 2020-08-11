Bollywood Hungama

RIP: Bollywood lyricist and poet Dr. Rahat Indori passes away at 70

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Coronavirus has been taking a toll on the entire world since the beginning of 2020 and the death toll because of this pandemic continues to rise. With over 2 million active cases in India, the disease has claimed another gem. Dr. Rahat Indori, who happened to be one of the most famous lyricists of Bollywood and a renowned poet has passed away at 70.

RIP Bollywood lyricist and poet Dr. Rahat Indori passes away at 70

According to an official statement from Dr. Vinod Bhandari at Sri Aurobindo Hospital, he suffered from two cardiac arrests and could not be saved. On Sunday, he had also tested positive for COVID-19 and was diagnosed with 60% pneumonia.

Earlier this morning, he had taken to his Twitter to announce that he had tested positive requesting people not to disturb his family or friends regarding his health since he would be informing them about the same on his social media. He wrote, “कोविड के शरुआती लक्षण दिखाई देने पर कल मेरा कोरोना टेस्ट किया गया, जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आयी है.ऑरबिंदो हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट हूँ. दुआ कीजिये जल्द से जल्द इस बीमारी को हरा दूँ. एक और इल्तेजा है, मुझे या घर के लोगों को फ़ोन ना करें, मेरी ख़ैरियत ट्विटर और फेसबुक पर आपको मिलती रहेगी.”


As per the latest reports, Dr. Rahat Indori breathed his last in Indore and more details regarding his last rites are awaited. Bollywood Hungama sends out heartfelt condolences to the family and friends.

