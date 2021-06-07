Vibha Chibber, who was all set to enter Chhoti Sardarni as Puneet Issar's on-screen wife, has been replaced at the last moment. The actress was all set to fly to Delhi for the show's shoot after her track in her previous show Tera Yaar Hoon Main came to an end.

However, as the actress was about to leave for Delhi, she tested positive for Covid-19. She underwent a test a few hours before leaving for the shoot. Her COVID-19 diagnosis left the makers of Chhoti Sardarni with no other option than to find a substitute. For the same, the makers of the show approached Rinku Kulkarni and booked her to play her character in the show.

Speaking to a tabloid, Vibha confirmed the news and said that she underwent a test for COVID-19 on June 1 in Rajkot, where she was shooting for Tera Yaar Hoon Main and the reports came out negative. She returned to Mumbai on June 3 and underwent another round of tests on the same day as it was mandated for shooting in bio-bubble. Unfortunately, her reports came out to be positive and she underwent the test again on Sunday as she didn't have any symptoms and it also came out to be positive. Currently, Vibha is in home isolation and is undergoing her treatment.

Later in the chat, Vibha also opened up about her disappointment and said she is shocked by the fact how come her reports turn out to be positive in just a matter of 3 days. The actress was very excited and even packed her luggage and gave measurements for her costumes. She received her reports just two hours before her departure. She said she is disappointed. However, she is taking that positively as she has no symptoms and doing well. She also said that she was continuously working for a year since 2020 and it was a sign to her from the god to sit back and relax.

