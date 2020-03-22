Bollywood Hungama

Rihanna’s foundation donates $5 million to the response efforts for Coronavirus

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Singer Rihanna is making sure to help out those who are in need amid the outbreak of coronavirus. Her foundation Clara Lionel Foundation has donated $5 million to the response efforts as the world fights the global pandemic. Named after her grandparents Lionel and Clara, the foundation will channel through CLF’s partners at Direct Relief, Partners In Health, World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, Feeding America, the International Rescue Committee, and others.

“Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities–those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic,” CLF’s executive director Justine Lucas said in a statement.

“Local food banks serving at-risk communities and the elderly in the United States; Acceleration of testing and care in countries like Haiti and Malawi, as well as the mobilization of resources and additional capacity and support for Native communities; Protective equipment for frontline health workers and diagnostic labs, the establishment and maintenance of intensive care units, and acceleration of the development of vaccines and other therapies across the globe; Healthcare worker training, virus prevention and containment in countries that will be on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response; Distribution of critical respiratory supplies," Just Jared reported.

