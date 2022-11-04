comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.11.2022 | 1:24 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ram Setu Thank God PhoneBhoot Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai
follow us on

Rihanna releases ‘Lift Me Up,’ new lead single from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Rihanna – The global icon, designer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and the top-selling digital singles artist of all time, has made her highly-anticipated return to the airwaves today with ‘Lift Me Up’, the lead single from the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever original soundtrack.

Rihanna releases ‘Lift Me Up,’ new lead single from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack

Rihanna releases ‘Lift Me Up,’ new lead single from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack

‘Lift Me Up’ a tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman written by Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler - leads the forthcoming soundtrack Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By, available November 4 from Roc Nation Records/Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records.

The soundtrack is produced by Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Original Score, composed and produced by Ludwig Göransson, will be available on November 11 from Hollywood Records.

In Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, one of the most highly anticipated film events of the year, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in theaters November 11, 2022.

Listen to ‘Lift Me Up’ - https://rihanna.lnk.to/liftmeup

Also Read: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever producer reveals if there will be a third Black Panther film: “You never know what’s going to happen”

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vicky Kaushal starrer Govinda Naam Mera to…

SCOOP: After Ranveer Singh and Hrithik…

Janhvi Kapoor and family buy Rs. 65 Crore…

Pathaan teaser: first glimpse of the Shah…

“I am who I am and everyone’s about to see…

Netflix hit drama The Sandman renewed for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification