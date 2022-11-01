As the sequel to Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is being highly anticipated by fans, a third film in the franchise has already been discussed about. Nate Moore, producer of Wakanda Forever revealed.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever producer reveals if there will be a third Black Panther film: “You never know what’s going to happen”

As reported by Collider, when asked if Marvel expects another feature-length Wakanda entry in the next three or four years, Moore said, "That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question. We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide.”

“There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it,” he added addressing the possibility of a third installment. “But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen.”

Meanwhile, Wakanda Forever is introducing Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams and will set up her upcoming standalone Disney+ series titled Ironheart. The film also marks the MCU debuts of Huerta as Talocan ruler Namor the Sub-Mariner, Michaela Coel as Aneka, Mabel Cadena as Namora, Alex Livinalli as Attuma and Lake Bell.

The upcoming sequel takes place post Mad Titan Thanos’ Snap while suffering the loss of their king, T’Challa played by Chadwick Boseman who died in 2020 battling colon cancer. Wakanda Forever sees Angela Bassett reprising her role as Queen Ramonda, Wright as Shuri, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as General Okoye, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Winston Duke as M'baku and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in cinemas on 11 November.

