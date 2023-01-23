Actress Richa Chadha will be next seen in a film based on the true stories of the second wave of Covid and how it impacted India in 2021.

Richa Chadha, who is known as an actress par excellence, will next be seen performing the role of a frontline worker during the second wave of the Covid crisis. The upcoming untitled film will be produced under the banner of Zee Studios.

Richa Chadha to headline a film based on the true stories of crisis during second Covid wave

Talking about the same, the 36-year-old actress says, “This is based on those real incidents that we all witnessed during the second wave of Covid. While there was loss and despair, there was also hope. In fact, I was so moved by this kindness of strangers that I started The Kindly, a small social media initiative that only amplified stories of goodness, and the selflessness through the second wave.”

The Fukrey actress further added, “The film takes a hard look at all our lives during the pandemic, where we were afraid to be human, there was enforced and mandatory distance. It talks about the doctors and nurses who were doing their job selflessly. I am honoured to play the role of one such resilient nurse.”

The film is directed by Abhishek Acharya. Apart from that Richa has wrapped up the shoot of Girls will be Girls, the first movie of her co-owned home production. The film is an Indo-French co-production which is being jointly produced by Pushing Buttons Studios, Crawling Angel Films and the French company, Dolce Vita Films.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar’s reply to Richa Chadha’s tweet proves that though he holds a Canadian passport, by heart, he is truly an INDIAN

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.