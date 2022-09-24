Unlike others, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal want their guests to have their phones so that they can be at ease and have a good time.

From Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal to Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor, the big fat Bollywood weddings need not be a small affair but they are highly a private affair. In many of these weddings, there are even strict phone restrictions imposed where guests are not allowed to use their phones to maintain strict confidentiality. But ditching these concepts, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have decided to skip the no phone policy, so that their guests can be at ease. However, the couple has mentioned in their invite, requesting guests to stay away from their phones and cherish the moments.

A source close to the couple confirmed the developments saying, “Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have decided to not go with the “no phone policy” at their wedding functions. The reason for that is that they want the mood of the functions to be fun and want their guests to be at maximum ease.” But the source went on to add, “Their invite stated that ‘Leave your phones and enjoy yourself. Don’t worry about capturing this moment on camera. Capture it in real time.’ While they have made this request, the actors also strongly feel that people can be at more ease when they don’t have restrictions on them. They want people to have their phones and still have a good time.”

Readers would be aware that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will be tying the knot in Mumbai next month. The wedding prep of is currently in full swing and the actors are also keen on adding some quirky elements to it which was quite visible with their Save-The-Date Invites. As for the ceremonies, the functions and rituals are expected to kick start on September 30 in Delhi, followed by the wedding in Mumbai in October. The couple will be hosting receptions in both the cities for their friends and family.

