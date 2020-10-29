Musician Palaash Muchhal launches a new talent, Rhiti, with his upcoming track titled 'Chale Aao' featuring Nandish Singh Sandhu and Charlie Chauhan. Born in Banaras in Uttar Pradesh, the young vocalist Rhiti has been brought up in Mumbai. Having been trained in Indian Classical Music, she aspired to become a singer right since her childhood.

Rhiti states, "I was trained under the guidance of Guru Shrimati Mona Sinha Verma. I remember when I was of three or four years of age, my mother would make me do riyaaz on the harmonium along with her. It was the very core of my upbringing and I have never known anything else."

19-year-old Rhiti’s musical prowess was discovered by Palaash on Instagram. Talking about it, she shares, "Palaash sir found me on Instagram and liked my voice. It was the best day when he offered the song. I am absolutely grateful to him for everything. The experience was way too insane but in a good way. It felt like my life fell into place. Music is the only passion I’ve ever had, reason I’ve ever known and is the only force that drives me forward."

Excited about launching a new talent, Palaash says, "When I came across Rhiti and her work on Instagram, I was completely blown away. She has a unique voice and a lot to offer to any song she croons. I am glad and fortunate that I found her. She is talented, dedicated and hard-working and she has a long way to go!"

'Chale Aao' is based on a heart-wrenching love story and revolves around a young girl reminiscing about her lost love. The track is themed on, ‘Sometimes all you need is a second chance’ in love. The romantic number features actors, Nandish Singh Sandhu and Charlie Chauhan. The romantic number is composed by Palaash, who has also conceptualised and directed the music video. The Hindi-English lyrics of the track are penned by Palaash and Anmol Malik. 'Chale Aao' was unveiled on Dussehra on October 25.

