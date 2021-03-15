In October last year, actress Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail by the Bombay High Court after spending nearly two months in judicial custody. Her bail has now been challenged in the Supreme Court by the Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB). The case will be heard on Thursday.

Rhea Chakraborty was sent to judicial custody last year for drug related charges in the death of her actor boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. She was granted bail on the condition that she submit a Rs 1 lakh bond and not leave the country without the permission of the court.

Earlier this month, the NCB had filed a 12,000 page chargesheet before a special court in Mumbai. In the chargesheet, Rhea has been accused of harbouring drugs as well as permitting Sushant Singh Rajput to consume drugs at her place.This offence comes under the Section 27A of the NDPS Act that leads to a minimum of 10 years of imprisonment with the maximum number of years being 20. Rhea Chakraborty, as per the charge sheet has been accused of possessing drugs like bud, marijuana, and ganja. Along with the Chakraborty siblings, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda and cook Dipesh Sawant have been accused of supplying drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput.

On the other hand, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde called the chargesheet, "a damp squib".

The High Court while granting bail to Rhea had said that she is “not part of a chain of drug dealers” and has “not forwarded the drugs allegedly procured by her to somebody else to earn monetary and other benefits”.

