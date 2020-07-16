Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise left several people in shock. The actor died by suicide on June 14. While Mumbai Police has been investigating his death, fans of the actor have demanded a CBI enquiry into his death.

Now, a month after his demise, Rhea took to her social media handle and requested for a CBI enquiry. Sharing a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput, she requested Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI enquiry. "Respected @amitshahofficial sir ,I’m sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise . I have complete faith in the government , however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step.Yours sincerely Rhea Chakraborty #satyamevajayate”



Earlier today, Rhea had also called out an Instagram user for sending her rape and death threats and requested cyber officials to take necessary action.

