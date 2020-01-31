Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 31.01.2020 | 5:30 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jawaani Jaaneman Malang Love Aaj Kal Thappad Panga Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
follow us on

REVEALED: Bhumi Pednekar has a 10-minute-long cameo in BHOOT: Part One – The Haunted Ship

ByFenil Seta

In December 2019, Bollywood Hungama had put up a detailed article, explaining why Bhumi Pednekar should be hailed as a female Akshay Kumar. After all, just like the Good Newwz actor, even she has a great track record and what’s more, she then had as many as 6 films in the pipeline! She’ll end up having at least 3 releases this year and she’ll open her account in 2020 with BHOOT: Part One – The Haunted Ship. Co-starring Vicky Kaushal, this is a rare horror flick from Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The teaser was out today and was has generated excitement.

REVEALED Bhumi Pednekar has a 10-minute-long cameo in BHOOT Part One – The Haunted Ship

However, it has now come to light that the talented actress doesn’t have a full-fledged role in this film. A source spills the beans, “Bhumi Pednekar is there for just 10 minutes in BHOOT: Part One – The Haunted Ship. The film mainly focuses on Vicky Kaushal’s character. Even the teaser that came out today was only about him. However, Bhumi’s cameo is a powerful one and will get appreciated by the audiences.”

A trade source explains, “It’s nice of Bhumi to do this role despite the limited screen length. She’s not someone who’ll choose a film for the heck of it. Look at all her choices till date – in each and every film, she has had a strong and indispensible part. I expect the same in BHOOT: Part One – The Haunted Ship as well. I just hope that the makers make it clear about her screen time in the trailer or during promotions.”

BHOOT: Part One – The Haunted Ship releases on February 21 and the teaser came out only today, that is, January 31. The trailer, meanwhile, will be unveiled on February 3. The trade official defends this move, “I don’t think it’s a big deal. I am sure 17-18 days are enough to spread the awareness and enhance the buzz for this film. And anyway, it won’t have multiple songs and hence doesn’t need a longer promotional window. Let’s not forget that this is Vicky Kaushal’s first film after the monstrous success Uri: The Surgical Strike. Horror films can pull youth audiences in hordes. And of course, there’s Bhumi, notwithstanding her special appearance. All these reasons will contribute to a healthy opening for BHOOT: Part One – The Haunted Ship.”

Meanwhile the inside source makes a huge claim before singing off, “Most horror films of Bollywood have been disappointing and immature. BHOOT: Part One – The Haunted Ship will be an exception. Wait and watch!”

Also Read: “Why should only the male actors play hero?”, says Bhumi Pednekar

More Pages: BHOOT: Part One - The Haunted Ship Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday to…

Saand Ki Aankh director Tushar Hiranandani…

After being accused of harassment, Ganesh…

As Parineeti Chopra shoots for Saina…

Love Aaj Kal: Arushi Sharma says she watched…

Box Office: PVR Cinemas leads the list of…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification