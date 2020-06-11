Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.06.2020 | 5:24 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gulabo Sitabo Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Renuka Shahane steps up to help Nupur Alankar who lost all her savings in PMC bank collapse 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Nupur Alankar who is popular for her role in the TV show Swargini is in financial trouble. The actress lost all her savings in Punjab and Maharashtra (PMC) Bank collapse, last year. She has an ailing mother who needs to be hospitalised, but the actress is falling short of funds. 

Renuka Sahane steps up to help Nupur Alankar who lost all her savings in PMC bank collapse 

Actress Renuka Shahane of Hum Aapke Hain Kaun fame, who is a good friend of Nupur, took to her Facebook handle and requested people to help with monetary funds. She also shared Nupur's bank details as well. 

“A very dear actress friend of mine, Nupur Alankar has been facing a lot of financial problems due to all her money unfortunately being stuck in the PMC bank which crashed leaving their customers in the lurch. Nupur has been taking care of her ailing mother with whatever income she was generating through acting & practicing alternate therapy. Due to the lockdown that work has stopped. Her mother needs hospitalization which is going to cost a lot. I am sharing her mother’s account details. Do donate whatever you can to help. Thank you," she wrote. Responding to Renuka’s post, Nupur wrote, “Thanks is too less to Express how I feel about u replying every message with such dedication Renuka Shahane. Friend Angel.”

Nupur Alankar has also been part of shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Ek Baar Phir. 

ALSO READ: Tribhanga director Renuka Shahane believes Kajol was under-utilised in films 

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Richard Dawkins confirms Javed Akhtar's win,…

Zareen Khan to play a lesbian in Hum Bhi…

Salman Khan to film song with Disha Patani…

Celebrity manager Disha Salian who worked…

Pulkit Samrat signs two movie deal with a…

Shoojit Sircar reveals Sardar Udham Singh is…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification