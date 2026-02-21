Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and his family are taking a major step toward reviving their cinematic legacy by leasing five floors in a commercial complex in Andheri East, Mumbai, for 20 years to establish a new iteration of the legendary RK Studios. The development, reported by multiple outlets, signals a significant return for a brand that once defined Hindi cinema.

The original RK Studios, founded by Ranbir’s grandfather, the late “Showman” Raj Kapoor — was located in Chembur but was sold in 2018 after a devastating fire and mounting maintenance challenges. This new lease is seen as a bold attempt to bring the prestige and infrastructure of the studio back to life in a modern setting. According to industry reports, the five-floor space at Kanakia Wall Street will be transformed into a cutting-edge production and creative hub. Plans include soundstages equipped for virtual production, editing and post-production suites, screening rooms, VFX facilities and dedicated offices for the Kapoor family’s creative and administrative teams. The project reportedly also plans for hospitality areas and archival storage to house extensive RK memorabilia and film history.

While financial terms of the lease have not been disclosed, sources suggest that operations could begin as early as mid-2026, contingent on final clearances and approvals. The facility is expected to host multiple film and advertising shoots simultaneously, making it a competitive entrant among Mumbai’s production spaces.

The revival comes amid broader speculation about Ranbir Kapoor’s creative ambitions, with insiders hinting that the new studio could serve as the base for his future directorial ventures. Industry observers see the move as not only a tribute to RK Studios’ storied past but also a strategic investment in the future of Indian cinema.

