Recording Academy announces Grammys 2021 postponed to March 14 due to the pandemic 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Grammys have been postponed until March 14 amid the rise of COVID-19 cases, confirms Recording Academy.  “After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host, and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021,” a statement reads.

 

In a joint statement from Harvey Mason Jr., Chair & Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy; Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music, Live Events and Alternative Programming, CBS; and Ben Winston, Grammy Awards Executive Producer, Fulwell 73 Productions, they said, "After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards® to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021. The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show."

"We want to thank all of the talented artists, the staff, our vendors, and especially this year's nominees for their understanding, patience, and willingness to work with us as we navigate these unprecedented times," the statement further read.

The 63rd Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber complains about being nominated in pop categories for ‘Changes’ instead of R&B at 2021 Grammys, receives backlash from netizens 

 

