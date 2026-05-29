Actor Aditya Seal and actress-producer Anushka Ranjan have officially announced that they are expecting their first child together. The couple shared the happy news with fans on May 28, 2026, through a joint social media post featuring a series of maternity photographs captured during sunset.

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan announce first pregnancy; Ananya Panday, Sonakshi Sinha and other celebrities pour in wishes

In the pictures, Anushka Ranjan is seen dressed in a fitted black outfit, while Aditya Seal twinned with her in a black ensemble. One of the photographs showed the couple smiling at each other as Aditya held Anushka close, while another image featured the actor wearing a T-shirt with the word “Baap” written on it, hinting at his upcoming journey into fatherhood.

Along with the photos, the couple shared an emotional caption that read, “I’ve waited a hundred years, But I’d wait a million more for you. Nothing prepared me for, What the privilege of being yours would do.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Seal (@adityaseal)

Soon after the announcement, several celebrities from the film industry flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and warm wishes for the couple. Actor Mouni Roy commented, “Heartiest congratulations,” while Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Omggggg congratulations.” Actor Vaani Kapoor, who worked with Aditya Seal in Khel Khel Mein, also reacted to the post with celebratory emojis.

Ananya Panday commented, “Aw yay! Congratulations.” Actor Sonakshi Sinha also joined in and wrote, “Omgggggg congratulationsssss guyyyysss.” Celebrities including Neil Nitin Mukesh, Bhumi Pednekkar, Sonal Chauhan, Huma Qureshi, Pragya Jaiswal, Pulkit Samrat and several others also extended their wishes to the soon-to-be parents.

Aditya Seal is known for films and series such as Tum Bin II, Student of the Year 2, The Empire and Khel Khel Mein. He gained attention for playing the antagonist Manav in Student of the Year 2 and later appeared in multiple streaming projects and ensemble films.

Anushka Ranjan, meanwhile, made her Bollywood debut with Wedding Pullav and later featured in projects including Fittrat and Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Apart from acting, she has also been associated with creative production work. She comes from a well-known entertainment family, with her mother Anu Ranjan being the founder of the Indian Television Academy.

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan tied the knot on November 21, 2021, in Mumbai in the presence of close friends and members of the film industry. Their wedding was attended by several Bollywood celebrities and quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of the year.

Also Read: “Feels so nice to have a sense of normalcy back,” says Rhea Chakraborty after attending Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal’s wedding

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