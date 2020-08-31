Face for social change for the longest time, Raveena Tandon has now joined the likes of Sonakshi Sinha, Sonu Sood, R Balki, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Imtiaz Ali, Nandita Das and many more to show support to the human right she feels is most important. Present on the Born Free & Equal podcast by United for Human Rights, Raveena chose to talk about the human right 'A Fair and Free World'. Opening up about the same, the diva highlights why it's important for people to be aware of their rights, in order to not get exploited. While talking about the right, Raveena Tandon was also joined by actress Sheena Chohan, South Asia Ambassador for United for Human Rights.

The actress said, “It is very, very important for us to see that all these people that are spread far and wide in this country are reached out to, to make them aware of their rights. Unfortunately, half of these people are not even aware that they have the rights our constitution states. People in different parts of the country don't attempt to chase their dreams or do things they really want to do, because of illiteracy and unawareness - because there's no outreach. The constitution, I believe, should be simplified. Basic rights need to be also taught to our children. I think it should be made mandatory. We all learn Civics and History, but I think it should be a part of the module for children to learn the basic, Civic Rights.”

Mentioning why it's really necessary for our government to spread awareness education today, Raveena Tandon further adds, "It's necessary to take the awareness into the country, into our interiors, where people are living completely unaware. Because being unaware of their rights, they are taken an unfair advantage of - it could be labour rights, it could be child labour, it could be, exploitation of the very basic, simple rights to life. Once you have that education - the proper resources, where you need to go, what you need to do, how you need to fight for your rights, then people become harder to take advantage of because they are aware.”

The Born Free & Equal podcast consists of well-known artists giving motivational stories about their struggles & successes to do with the human right they feel is most important as well as their ideas concerning bringing it to life. Distributed by HubHopper, the podcast provides information about the right from both the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Indian Constitution.

