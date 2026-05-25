Meenakshi Seshadri returns to Mumbai after 30 years, speaks on acting comeback struggles: “I’m managing this journey on my own, without any agency”

Veteran actor Meenakshi Seshadri has revealed that she has officially relocated back to India after spending nearly three decades abroad. The actor, who stepped away from Bollywood at the peak of her career in the late 1990s, shared that she is now looking forward to restarting her journey in the entertainment industry with fresh opportunities in films and OTT platforms.

Meenakshi Seshadri returns to Mumbai after 30 years, speaks on acting comeback struggles: “I’m managing this journey on my own, without any agency”

Meenakshi’s decision to leave the film industry after marriage has remained one of Bollywood’s most discussed exits over the years. In 1995, the actor married investment banker Harish Mysore and moved to the United States, gradually distancing herself from the Hindi film industry despite being one of its leading stars at the time.

On May 25, 2026, Meenakshi shared a heartfelt two-minute-long video on social media, where she opened up about returning to Mumbai and trying to find meaningful acting opportunities once again.

In the video, she said, “A warm Namaste to my growing family of Instagram followers. Today I want to sincerely thank each one of you for your love, encouragement and constant support. After 30 long years, I have relocated back to my Karmabhoomi, Mumbai, India and have stepped once again into the entertainment industry with hope, passion and positivity.”

The actor further shared that she is open to all kinds of roles, as long as they allow her to perform meaningful characters. “I'm really looking forward to meaningful opportunities, whether it's a lead role, supporting character or even a short show. And it doesn't matter as long as it's an impactful performance. It could be films or OTT shows,” she said. Speaking about the kind of work she wishes to pursue, Meenakshi added, “I want to explore roles that challenge me as an artist and help me discover new dimensions of my craft.”

The actor also candidly admitted that while several offers came her way after her return, many projects failed to excite her creatively. “You know, many offers did come my way, but some weren't exciting enough and some simply didn't materialise,” she revealed.

Meenakshi further shared that she is currently managing her comeback independently, without the support of any talent agency. “But I'm managing this journey on my own, without any agency. And your support means everything to me during this phase,” she stated.

Although she has now shifted base to India, the actor clarified that she continues to spend time with her family in the United States. Her post caption also mentioned that she was currently in Boston celebrating her son’s graduation from Harvard University.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meenakshi Seshadri (@iammeenakshiseshadri)

The caption read, “Dear friends this is a message to you all from Boston USA. I am here to celebrate my son’s graduation from Harvard University. And spend a fun summer with my family. I want to share that after my relocation to INDIA I have been working towards more opportunities in the entertainment industry. While there have been offers, they were either not exciting enough or just didn’t work out.”

Meenakshi concluded her message by saying that she is not trying to prove anything to anyone and simply wants to do work that genuinely makes her happy. Her return has already sparked excitement among fans, many of whom are hopeful about seeing the veteran actor back on screen after such a long gap.

Also Read: Meenakshi Seshadri recalls her kissing scene with Anil Kapoor; says, “I could do it because of Yashji and Anil”

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