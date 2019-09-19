Bollywood Hungama

Ranveer Singh to get wax figure at Madame Tussauds next to Deepika Padukone

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ranveer Singh is heading to London! Well, not literally! The actor, who was stationed in the UK for months for the shooting of ’83, is all set to get his wax figure at the Madame Tussauds museum in London. The actor will be placed next to his beautiful wife Deepika Padukone who recently unveiled her stunning wax statue.

Ranveer Singh to get wax figure at Madame Tussauds next to Deepika Padukone

At the IIFA Awards 2019, Ranveer Singh confirmed that he is indeed getting his wax figure. “Wife ke saamne ab mera putla hoga, wow! Baby, I will only be the accessory to yours. Putle pe putla. I had the honour to attend Deepika’s wax statue launch. My wife’s statue is the sexiest. Morgan Freeman’s statue is my favourite. But well, Husband and wife, boom baby, mera putlaa England mein, proud Indian”, Ranveer Singh can be heard saying in the video. 

 “My mother-in-law was like you’ve to work hard too, we want a statue of you also. Mama, we’re going to London. I’ll see you,” he added. 

Ranveer Singh was in attendance when Deepika Padukone’s wax statue was unveiled. His parents and her parents were also there to attend the event. 

On the work front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are set to come together in Kabir Khan’s ’83.

ALSO READ: IIFA Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh enthralls the audience, gives a KISS to Deepika Padukone after winning Best Actor award

