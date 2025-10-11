The much-talked-about project featuring Ranveer Singh, Bobby Deol, and Sreeleela has been creating a buzz ever since glimpses from the sets and leaked looks made their way online. Fans have been speculating about the project after the trio was spotted shooting together, sparking massive curiosity around what the team has been working on.

Ranveer Singh, Bobby Deol, and Sreeleela wrap up shoot for untitled project; BIG announcement coming next week

Now, according to sources, the project has officially wrapped its shoot. The team recently completed the final schedule, marking the end of shooting on what is touted to be one of the biggest and most exciting projects of the year.

A source close to the production shared, “The shoot has been wrapped up smoothly, and the makers are planning something big soon. A major announcement related to the project is expected within the next week. The chemistry between Ranveer and Sreeleela is something to watch out for - it’s fresh, energetic, and will definitely surprise audiences.”

With details still tightly guarded, anticipation continues to soar as fans await what promises to be a major reveal in the coming days.

