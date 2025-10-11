Ahsaas Channa is all set to star in a much-anticipated family drama, Greater Kalesh, which will stream on Netflix from October 17. With this, Ahsaas makes her Netflix film debut, and the recently released poster has already sparked excitement among her fans. Though the details of this streaming original have been kept under wraps, her admirers are keen to know what she has in store with Greater Kalesh.

Ahsaas Channa to make film debut with Netflix’s Greater Kalesh; streaming from October 17

“I have always been attracted to stories about families and the shades that we don’t often see. Greater Kalesh offers just that, and I’m beyond excited to also mark my first film with Netflix. When I read the script, I instantly knew this was something I had to do. The story is witty, warm and wonderfully sincere. I can't wait for the audience to meet Twinkle Handa and her beautifully chaotic world,” Ahsaas shares.

Netflix’s official page unveiled the poster, offering a glimpse into the world of Twinkle Handa and her family. The poster showcases Ahsaas Channa eavesdropping on her family, setting the tone for something entirely curious and exciting. Directed by Aditya Chandiok and written by Ritu Mago, Greater Kalesh is slated to stream on Netflix from October, 17.

