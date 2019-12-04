Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 04.12.2019 | 7:45 PM IST

Rani Mukerji to meet and celebrate real-life women achievers and put their inspiring stories out to people

Rani Mukerji plays a super-cop and a super-achiever in Mardaani 2 and the film, in its own way, is a commentary on how women are making it big in a man’s world despite all the challenges. Women form a sizeable pie of today India’s workforce and they are running the show across many fields of work. Rani will be saluting some of these independent, self-made women during the course of the Mardaani 2 campaign.

“Women have fought stereotyping, fought gender-bias, fought societal pressure to earn their place under the sun. Today, women are leading the change in our country and making India grow progressively. I’m looking forward to meeting and celebrating some of these brilliant women who have become a shining example of inspiration to their community at large,” says Rani.

“Women form the backbone of our society and we need to celebrate the work they are doing so that it inspires many others. For us to achieve parity in society, it is imperative that women continue to march forward. To me, all women are super achievers because they do so much every single day and mostly without support or platforms or access. They are the real heroes of our society and it will be our honour and endeavour to bring out as many stories of such incredible women who are changing their communities,” she adds.

Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 trailer has gripped the nation with his brilliant storyline. The edge-of-the-seat thriller will see Rani in a race against time to capture a brutal serial rapist who systematically targets women. Mardaani 2 focusses on the rise in violent crimes by juveniles in India and has definitely sparked a conversation on the threat this poses on young girls.

Rani is reprising the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 2. She had delivered a knock-out performance in the superhit and hugely acclaimed prequel, Mardaani, in which she took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket. In Mardaani 2, Rani has been pitted against a very young yet dangerous villain who can be called pure evil.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 will be Rani’s next release which is set to hit theatres on 13th December.

ALSO READ: Mardaani 2: “It is a film for both men and women. It will give perspective to men as to where is the limit,” says Rani Mukerji

More Pages: Mardaani 2 Box Office Collection

