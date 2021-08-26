Bollywood Hungama

Randhir Kapoor opens up about losing brothers Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor in 1 year

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The last two years have been very difficult for Bollywood actor Randhir Kapoor. He lost his brother Rishi Kapoor in 2020 due to cancer and this year his younger brother Rajiv Kapoor passed away in February due to cardiac arrest. Randhir feels that his two hands are gone. He said that the bonding between the three of them was very deep and he is finding it hard to come to terms with his life.

According to an interview with a tabloid, Randhir revealed his relationship with his brothers. He said that the past year has been very tragic for him as he lost his two brothers within a period of nine months. They were like those best friends, who didn’t need to meet often. They were very happy amongst themselves.

After Rishi Kapoor’s cancer, Randhir lived in a constant fear worrying that anything could happen and therefore they visited Rishi turn by turn when he was being treated in America. But Randhir never ever imagined that Rajiv would pass away so early.

Talking about Rajiv, he said that he feels sad for his brother as he didn’t get enough fame like his brothers; even though Rajiv’s Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985) was a blockbuster. Randhir also revealed that Rajiv was super excited for his Toolsidas Junior (Ashutosh Gowariker’s sports drama) and that he would be getting good character roles. But who knew that he won’t be able to see the release. Randhir called Rajiv the son that he never had and it’s genuinely a huge loss for him. He also said that Rajiv was extremely talented and he will miss him forever.

Talking about their iconic RK Studios, which burnt down in 2017, Randhir said that another reason that caused him deep pain was the loss of RK Studios. He feels heartbroken as the fire didn’t left any memorabilia of Raj Kapoor. Thousands of things including photographs, posters and awards that were kept in the publicity department were all destroyed in the fire.

Now, Randhir is selling his Chembur house and moving to Bandra, where his daughters Karishma and Kareena live. He is determined to stay positive and he believes that God will carry them through.

