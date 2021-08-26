Bigg Boss OTT housemate Zeeshan Khan has been evicted. The Kumkum Bhagya actor had gotten into a violent altercation with co-housemate Pratik Sehajpal earlier in the day, which resulted in him being ejected from the programme.

During the Boss Man-Boss Lady task, Zeeshan and Pratik have observed bickering, according to sources. Others ignored their equation until things went wrong. While their friends attempted to keep them apart, Zeeshan pushed Pratik in a fit of rage, the insider added.

He was asked to leave the programme right away since physical fights are not allowed in the house.

According to the live broadcast, Zeeshan and Divya, the current ‘Boss Man-Boss Lady,' was required to give red flags to candidates who broke the rules. However, the two continued to make their own rules, causing a lot of ruffling in the house. Zeeshan even got into a squabble and broke the big rule.

Pratik Sehajpal jumped with pleasure as soon as the announcement was announced, declaring that it was deserved. Zeeshan's connection, Divya Agarwal, on the other hand, was seen crying and even requested him to apologise in order to avoid the punishment.

Zeeshan Khan entered Bigg Boss OTT with the intention of entertaining the audience. The actor made news after being photographed at the airport in a bathing suit, and he was dubbed one of the show's oddest candidates.

During a recent episode of Sunday Ka Vaar, host Karan Johar was seen yelling at Zeeshan for his treatment of Akshara Singh. Fans reacted angrily to Karan's punishment of forcing Zeeshan to sit in a corner, and KJo was dubbed unfair and biased by many.

