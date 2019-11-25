Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.11.2019 | 5:47 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Marjaavaan Good Newwz Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

Randeep Hooda is all praises for Radhe co-star, Salman Khan!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Randeep Hooda is coming back again with Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. This film will mark their third collaboration including Kick and Sultan, both of which were blockbusters. Now that they are all set to reunite on screen, Randeep spoke about the changes their characters will be seeing.

Randeep Hooda is all praises for Radhe co-star, Salman Khan!

In Kick, the actors played the cop-thief duo, in Sultan they played the trainer and trainee. In Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the two are set for some confrontation which is only increasing our anticipation for the film. Speaking highly of Salman, Randeep says he has been a very good friend and it’s always exciting to work with him on projects. Randeep also says that he looks up to Salman Khan in a lot of ways and working with him helps his work reach more people.

Randeep Hooda will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal.

Also Read: Watch: Randeep Hooda preps to take on Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

More Pages: Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Tiger Shroff and sister Krishna all set to…

IFFI gets trolled for mixing up Satyajit…

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker allots major…

Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff to shoot action…

Shanaya Kapoor to represent India at Le Bal…

Police complaint filed against Vaani Kapoor…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification