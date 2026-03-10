Speculation around a biopic on legendary screen icon Madhubala has been circulating online, with a recent Filmfare report claiming that Aneet Padda would portray the iconic star in the film. However, industry sources have now firmly dismissed these claims.

Aneet Padda to headline Madhubala biopic? Here’s what we know!

An industry source clarified that the reports linking Aneet Padda to a Madhubala biopic are completely unfounded. “There is absolutely no truth to the reports currently circulating about Aneet Padda being cast in a Madhubala biopic. The claims are completely baseless,” the source said.

The rumours had sparked conversation among film enthusiasts given Madhubala’s timeless legacy as one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated stars. However, the source reiterated that the current reports associating Aneet Padda with the project are purely speculative and that no such development is currently underway.

