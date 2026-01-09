The title announcement video of Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav’s edge-of-the-seat survival thriller, Tu Yaa Main, from a year ago, reeled audiences in, excited to see more. The makers today unveiled the gripping teaser, leaving fans with goosebumps and a sense of the danger that lies ahead.

Tu Yaa Main to release on February 13, 2026: Shanaya Kapoor-Adarsh Gourav starrer to clash with Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo; watch teaser!

The teaser takes audiences into the world of two content creators from completely different backgrounds who come together for a collaboration driven by curiosity, clout and chemistry. What starts off as a fun, high-energy adventure quickly takes a dark turn, turning into a pulse-pounding fight for survival as they come face to face with a menacing crocodile. Will they manage to escape, or will the croc turn their collaboration into a nightmare?

Blending romance, adrenaline, and danger with fresh, new-age storytelling, the Bejoy Nambiar directorial, starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor, promises an experience that will turn an ordinary date into a chilling memory, making it the perfect #DateFright experience for audiences seeking something beyond the usual Valentine’s watch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aanand L Rai (@aanandlrai)

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner of Colour Yellow, along with Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited. The film speaks directly to today’s youth, blending raw emotion with edge-of-the-seat storytelling, and is set for release on February 13, 2026. Interestingly, it will be clashing with Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo, marking 2026's first major box office clash.

Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor gives glimpse into the making of Tu Yaa Main, highlights physical and emotional effort

More Pages: Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.