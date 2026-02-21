The stage is set for what promises to be one of the most ambitious mytho-fantasy spectacles in Indian cinema. Zee Studios’ Umesh Kr Bansal and producer Prerna Arora have officially joined hands with creator, co-producer and writer Keerthan for an untitled epic mythological fantasy starring Kiran Abbavaram in the lead.

Prerna Arora, Zee Studios & Keerthan unite for Kiran Abbavaram’s grand mytho-fantasy

While the title remains tightly under wraps, the scale and vision of the project have already generated strong industry buzz.

Pre-production is underway in full swing for the Telugu-Hindi bilingual, and the makers have initiated the search for a powerful female lead opposite Kiran Abbavaram, a character said to play a pivotal role in the film’s mythological universe.

The film is being mounted on a grand scale, blending mythology, fantasy and cutting-edge visual effects. Creator-writer Keerthan, who has carved a niche for himself in the advertising world with visually compelling storytelling, has begun intensive preparation for the film’s large-scale, VFX-driven mythological sequences. Sources reveal that the team is working meticulously to ensure the film delivers a never-before-seen visual experience for audiences.

Grand set construction is expected to commence soon, with extensive shoot schedules being planned across Kerala, Kodaikanal, Karnataka, the Western Ghats and the historic landscapes of Hampi locations that promise to enhance the mystical and epic tone of the narrative.

The makers are targeting a September start for principal photography, with a clear vision to craft a cinematic spectacle rooted in mythology and mounted with contemporary scale and technical finesse.

