It was a dramatic day as The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond's release almost got pushed by two weeks due to an order by Kerala High Court. However, the makers immediately filed for an appeal after which the stay on the release was lifted. Consequently, the film was released from the evening of Friday, February 27. Around the same time, producer Vipul Shah held a press conference and gave headline worthy quotes.

Vipul Shah on allegations that The Kerala Story 2 targets a particular religion: “Can I show Rehman Dakait as a Hindu?”; hits back at Anurag Kashyap’s comments: “He made a film about a father-daughter’s immoral relationship…”

Vipul Shah was asked to comment on Anurag Kashyap's scathing comments on The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond. Vipul thundered, "Anurag ji made a film, That Girl In Yellow Boots (2011) which touched upon a daughter and father's immoral relationship. So, when a director makes a film about a daughter and father's physical relationship, should we take his viewpoint seriously? This was a question raised by our director Kamakhaya Narayan Singh."

He added, "I was hoping that since Anurag talks openly, he would react to this comment by our director. Hopefully, in a few days, he'll share his answer. I don't personally like to comment on someone's view."

When remarked that his films targets a particular religion, Vipul said, "First and foremost, we have not targeted any religion or community in the film, neither in The Kerala Story (2023) or The Kerala Story 2. If the criminal happens to belong to a particular religion, what is the way then? Can I show Rehman Dakait as a Hindu? Similarly, if the criminals in the film belong to a particular community, what option do I have? I have to show the way they are. I have to be true to the film and honest to the victims, their pain."

At another point, he also stated, "I guarantee you that my film would get boycotted by Filmfare and other commercial awards. But I hope that National Awards will look at our work and if they consider it, we'll be honoured."

A journalist hinted that the 'Bollywood mafia' is against his film. Vipul Shah clarified, "There's no mafia in Bollywood. Meri industry bahut acchi industry hai. Meri industry mein bahut kamaal ke log hai. My industry is not against our film or me."

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap slams The Kerala Story 2, calling it “bakwas”; director Kamakhya Narayan Singh REACTS: “Aapka to jhooth bhi creative freedom aur hamara sach bhi propaganda”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.