Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra are planning a high-profile event to unveil the character looks from their much-anticipated adaptation of Ramayana: Part One, industry sources tell Mid-Day. The event is expected to take place on March 27 at the Gateway of India in Mumbai, coinciding with the festival of Ram Navami, and will showcase the looks of the principal cast from the ensemble-starrer.

Ramayana makers to reveal character looks at Gateway of India on March 27, 2026: Report

The Ramayana adaptation, directed by Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios, has generated substantial interest among both audiences and industry insiders, in part due to its ambitious scope and large ensemble. Ranbir Kapoor is set to portray Lord Rama, with Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash in the role of Ravana. Other key cast members include Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, among others.

The upcoming event, described by the report as a “grand showcase”, will reportedly bring together notable personalities from film, sports and public life, with invitations already being circulated. Senior leaders from both the state and central governments are expected to attend alongside actors and other industry figures.

According to the report, Ranbir Kapoor has personally invited close friends and family to witness the character look reveal. It will mark the first time the Ramayana universe of characters is presented in full form to the public, ahead of the official release of the film.

The event is seen as a strategic move to build anticipation for the epic film, which has been positioned as one of the most ambitious mythological adaptations in Indian cinema. The first part of Ramayana is slated for an IMAX release during Diwali 2026, with the story divided into two parts, the second of which is expected around Diwali 2027.

