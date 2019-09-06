Except for the success of Hrithik Roshan on Super 30, it’s been a really tough year for the Roshans, what with the patriarch Rakesh Roshan detected with a life-threatening ailment, and daughter Sunaina on a warpath against her family. Rakesh Roshan turned 70 quietly on September 6 without any fanfare.

A source close to the Roshans informs, “It wasn’t so much the setbacks you mentioned. But the death of Hrithik’s maternal grandfather J Om Prakash was the reason why Rakeshji’s birthday was celebrated so quietly. Plus, his closest friend Rishi Kapoor is in America recovering from an illness. Given the sobering circumstances Rakesh told Hrithik to put the 70th birthday celebrations on hold until later.”

In the meanwhile Rakesh whose last directorial venture was Krrish 3 in 2013 is scripting Krrish 4. “Nothing is finalized yet, except my son Hrithik. I will never direct a film without Hrithik in the lead,” says Rakesh.

Rishi Kapoor recently said that Rakesh never got his due. But Rakesh Roshan is happy with what life has given him. “I couldn’t have asked for more. As a leading man I had many hits in the 1970s. Then as a director I’ve seen many successes. But above all, I’ve a fabulous supportive family. What more do I need?”

