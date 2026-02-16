In an announcement that took all his fans by surprise, composer A R Rahman declared he would be on digital detox for 40 days. The announcement came at a live concert in Chennai.

AR Rahman goes on a digital detox to concentrate on Ramayana event

According to an insider, the break is meant to give the composer the breathing space to complete his work on the ambitious Ramayana project.

“There is a major event for Namit Malhotra-Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana coming up in March 2026 in which all the actors and technicians of the film will be announced to the public. Rahman needs to complete his work before that event. He will be working at a more rapid pace than usual to meet the deadline,” a source informed.

This is Rahman’s first active break from the public eye during his entire career as a musician.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Sunny Deol in the roles of Lord Ram, Sita, Raavan and Lord Hanuman respectively. The film will be released in two parts with the first part releasing in Diwali this year.

