The team of Border 2 is going out in full force with the promotions and ensuring that the much-awaited war drama makes the right kind of impact among the audiences. After the memorable song launches of ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’ and ‘Jaate Hue Lamhon’, the team of the film is now gearing up for another power-packed event, Bollywood Hungama has learned.

EXCLUSIVE: Border 2 team heads to Karwar Naval Base for a special tribute event on January 14

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The team of Border 2 is heading to the Karwar Naval Base in Karnataka on Wednesday, January 14. It is a significant hub for the Navy as INS Vikrant - The Indian Warship is stationed at this base. The cast and crew of the film will meet the officers and sailors of the Indian Navy and have a celebratory interaction. The team of the film will hold a special tribute to them. Moreover, the songs of the film are also going to be showcased at this memorable event.”

The source continued, “Ahan Shetty plays a brave naval officer in the film. Due to the naval connection, the team of the film felt it was fair to organize an event at a naval base and thankfully, things fell in place as they got the permission for it as well.”

Interestingly, the previous events of Border 2 also had a connection with the defence forces. ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’ was released on January 2 at Longewala-Tanot, near Jaisalmer, in the presence of hundreds of army officers and their families. ‘Jaate Hue Lamhon’ was launched on January 13 at the United Services Club in Mumbai’s highly restricted Indian Navy residential cantonment.

Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta and Nidhi Dutta and directed by Anurag Singh. It will be released in cinemas on January 23.

