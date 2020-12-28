Rajesh Kumar, who played the role of Rosesh on the cult show Sarabhai VS Sarabhai recently opened up about its unofficial Pakistani remake. The producer Aatish Kapadia took to his social media a few days ago to call out the Pakistani show, Chana Jor Garam’s content which happens to be a frame-to-frame copy of their show. While Aatish Kapadia was clearly miffed at them for copying the content, actor Rajesh Kumar is also unhappy with the way that things have turned out.

Rajesh spoke about it and said that they have failed to show the essence of it and have made a mockery out of their content. The show is a frame-to-frame copy of their show and it is a poor attempt according to him. They received the videos of the show on WhatsApp and were shocked needless to say. Rajesh pointed out that they have not understood the content and their humour is substandard.

Rajesh signed off calling it a disaster.

