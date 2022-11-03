Popular TV actress Charu Asopa and her falling marriage with husband Rajeev Sen have grabbed many headlines. Prior to their daughter Ziana Sen’s first birthday, Charu had accused Rajeev of adultery and domestic violence. Though Rajeev did not react to the allegations publicly, he has broken his silence now.

Rajeev Sen reacts to adultery and domestic violence allegations; says Charu Asopa has ‘major trust issues’

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rajeev opened up about the allegations his wife Charu threw at him. Responding to the same, he said, “What a sick mind she has to put such fake allegations against me. She wants to play the woman card all the time. She has clearly lost her mind and all my respect for her as an individual.”

Elaborating further, he added, “she has no proof (of the allegations), but her ego has gone out of the roof. My entire family loved her and supported her more than me, yet such shameful allegations. I don’t deserve this. I will never forgive her for this torture and humiliation.”

During his conversation with the portal, Rajeev shares a barrage of voice notes sent to him by Charu’s mother, Neelam Asopa. Speaking of the same, Rajeev asserted, “One of the points to be noted from the voice note is her romance with TV actor Karan Mehra being disclosed by her mother. She made a romantic reel with him. She blames me for cheating on her and being suspicious of her. What a world we live in.”

While calling all the allegations “lies”, he continued saying, “She has major trust issues, not me. In fact, she did the same in her past relationships as well, according to her mom. I’m human. I’m sure I could get angry, we all do but anger is one thing, the person who provokes you to get angry is far more dangerous.”

Talking about his marriage, he elaborated, “I have always said that I have never spoken to the media regarding my wife or our family for anything but I only had to reply to her allegations. It’s her childish behaviour, which has cost her dearly, she has clearly used my daughter as a shield to protect herself selfishly. My daughter does not deserve this. Things would have been rather different if she hadn’t spoken to the media for each and everything.”

He concluded his take by adding, “Delay or no delay, I’m absolutely done with her. I can’t live with a person who would repeatedly make allegations against her husband. She needs help and proper guidance for herself. I’m deeply concerned and worried about my daughter’s safety.”

Also Read: Charu Asopa reveals Rajeev Sen cheated on her during pregnancy; speaks about her domestic abuse accusation

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.