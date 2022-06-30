The fight between married couple Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa seems to have reached an impasse. While reports are rife about them heading for a divorce, in a recent interview with Delhi Times, the couple spoke about their issues and blamed each other for their failing marriage. While Charu believes that Rajeev has trust issues, the latter asserts that she hid her first marriage from him.

In the reported interview, Charu was quoted saying, “Everyone knows that we have been having problems in our marriage for the past three years since the time we tied the knot. But I kept giving him chances. Earlier, it was for me and then for our daughter, Ziana.” She further went on to add, that she didn’t realize when these chances turned into three years of marriage.

Earlier this month, the television actress sent a legal notice to part ways amicably. Speaking about the same, she went on to state, “He has trust issues and I can’t take it anymore. I sent him a simple notice asking for an amicable separation, as there is nothing left in our relationship. I want to part ways because I don’t want my daughter to grow up in a toxic and abusive environment. I don’t want her to see people hurling abuses at each other.”

On the other hand, Rajeev Sen accused her of hiding her first marriage from him and his family. He was quoted saying, “Practically no one barring those from her hometown, Bikaner (Rajasthan), knew about her first marriage. It was a secret kept hidden from us. So, this came as a shock to me, and it shook me up badly… three years of marriage and I had no clue. I understand it was her past, but she should have at least told me. I would have accepted it with respect if she would have told me about it before getting married.”

However, Charu asserts that she had told him about her past. “He is claiming that he didn’t know about my first marriage! Not only did he know about it, but also appreciated me for moving on from my past and making it on my own in Mumbai. My first marriage happened in February 2007 when I was just 18 and we separated in November 2016 owing to compatibility issues,” she mentioned.

Furthermore, the blame game continued as Charu even claimed that her own family turned against her. She added that her own mother and sister are supporting Rajeev and his thoughts. She also accused Rajeev of not letting her post pictures of their daughter Ziana on social media as he believes in ‘nazar’ (evil eye) and she doesn’t. She went on to conclude that Rajeev isn’t the man she loved and that this marriage has taken a toll on her health. She has given him enough chances and would like to now move on in life with their daughter Ziana.

On the other hand, Rajeev Sen continued to assert that if their daughter could talk, she would have told the world about how much he loves her and how he is always available for her. He also added that Charu should learn how to respect her family as they have been a support system for her since her struggling days.

