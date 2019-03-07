Bollywood Hungama
Raj Nidimoru – Krishna DK’s next to be a comedy directed by Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Last year, we saw the release of the Rajkummar Rao – Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree that turned out to be a sleeper hit of 2018. Now, we hear that the writers of the film Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, who incidentally are also directors, have decided to produce yet another film. Though the new venture isn’t a sequel to last year’s release, we hear that the film will be a comedy. If that wasn’t all, the grapevine states that the untitled venture will be helmed by Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve.

Commenting on the same a source close to the development says, “Though most expected Raj and Krishna to either announce Stree 2 or for that matter a spin off on Go Goa Gone, the duo have decided on an altogether different film. While the Go Goa Gone rights are with Dinesh Vijan, Raj and Krishna have commenced work on their other film which will be a comic caper.”

Further talking about the yet untitled venture the source adds, “The script of the film is ready and Raj – DK are planning on developing the venture as visual spectacle that will be shot across the country. For this reason they zeroed in on Rahi Anil Barve who stunned us with the visuals in Tumbbad.” Prod for further details on the cast of the film and the source continues, “Right now just the scrip has been locked along with the film’s director, the cast will be finalized in a few months.”

While as of now there is no official confirmation on the same, given Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s talents we can’t wait to watch their next venture.

