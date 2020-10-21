Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.10.2020 | 3:20 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Rain plays spoilsport during Shefali Shah’s Happy Birthday Mummy Ji shoot

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The rains have certainly created havoc in many states and recently, the showers have played spoilsport in the shooting of actress-filmmaker Shefali Shah’s second directorial venture, ‘Happy Birthday Mummyji’. Last week, after announcing her second short film as a director, Shefali Shah was geared up to shoot the movie at a location in Mumbai’s Madh Island but the untimely rain had put the shooting to a halt, much to the dismay of the cast and crew.

Rain plays spoilsport during Shefali Shah’s Happy Birthday Mummy Ji shoot

Shefali informs, “It was the first day of the shoot and we were anyway hard-pressed for time, it was an ambitious aim to finish the shoot in a short time, with almost half the film outdoors. And as Murphy’s law prevails, we lost like three to four hours because of rain on day one. I freaking out by the end of day one thinking I won’t be able to pull this off. But I had a cracker of a team that took this challenge in their stride and joined me on this insanity. The next day, we worked on an insane different speed, but without compromising on creativity.”

“This was a tougher to shoot than the first short film because it was a very phela hua, the house is a character by itself in the film so everything had to be perfect and show the family that owns it and most importantly it tells a lot about the homemaker. Also, we had a big crew and had to take care of all the safety precautions and follow hygiene protocols, which is a must. All in all, we were rushing like Schumacher and uncompromisingly so,” adds Shefali Shah.

Without divulging many details about the movie, Shefali says, “It’s a story of a woman who is recognized by her relationships, her family, her home… a choice she’s happily made, away from her family, due to the present situation. She is forced into isolation. Here she finds the one person she has stayed away from the most. And here starts an unapologetic love affair, with herself.”

ALSO READ: Shefali Shah kicks off her second directorial venture Happy Birthday Mummy Ji

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rana Daggubati and Pulkit Samrat starrer…

Deepti Naval undergoes angioplasty at Mohali…

Sushant Singh Rajput's house help Dipesh…

Dinesh Vijan's next starring RajKummar Rao…

Abhishek Banerjee bags a new role in Taapsee…

Vishal Bhardwaj brings the mystery of Agatha…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification