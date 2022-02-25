Creating waves across industries, Raashii Khanna is busy hopping sets and running around the clock one film after another. After wrapping the shoot of Thank You with Naga Chaitanya in Moscow and finishing the schedule of Sardar with Karthi in Chennai, Raashii has now resumed shooting for her debut Bollywood film Yodha, with Sidharth Malhotra.

Filming a month-long schedule for Dharma Productions' Yodha, Raashii Khanna is switching between Lonavala, Mumbai and Delhi for her Bollywood film debut.

Offering more details into the same, a source revealed, "Raashii has been on an extremely packed schedule, beginning with the shoot in Moscow for Thank You, then starting Sardar in Chennai, she also has been juggling promotions of her OTT debut Rudra: The Edge of Darkness with Ajay Devgn. Now, Raashii has resumed shooting for Yodha, the team already shot for a portion in Lonavala and are currently filming in Mumbai, post which the team will fly to Delhi to shoot for the remaining parts.

Recently, the trailer of her OTT debut Rudra: The Edge of Darkness was released showcasing the unconventional and experimental role of Raashii in the show. Playing a psychopath, Raashii has impressed the audience with her glimpses generating anticipation for her performance.

Apart from Yodha, Rudra, Thank You and Sardar, Raashii Khanna will also be seen in Thiruchitrabalam with Dhanush along with Raj and DK's upcoming show starring Vijay Sethupati and Shahid Kapoor.

