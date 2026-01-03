Zee Studios has announced the release date of its most ambitious and unconventional cinematic offering, Gandhi Talks, slated to hit theatres on January 30, 2026. Designed as a rare silent film in modern Indian cinema, Gandhi Talks stands as a bold creative leap where silence becomes the strongest form of storytelling.

Gandhi Talks to release on January 30, 2026: Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Siddharth Jadhav and Aditi Rao Hydari headline Zee Studios’ silent film

At a time when cinema is often defined by scale and sound, Gandhi Talks chooses restraint, emotion, and stillness to communicate its message. The film brings together an extraordinary ensemble featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Siddharth Jadhav, all of whom have consciously stepped into a form of storytelling that relies purely on performance and expression.

For actors like Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swamy, the decision to headline a silent film reflects their unwavering belief in craft-driven cinema. Known for consistently choosing roles that challenge convention, their involvement underlines the film’s artistic integrity. Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Jadhav further enrich the narrative with deeply nuanced, expression-led performances embracing vulnerability and emotion without the support of dialogue.

Adding an exceptional layer to the film is A.R. Rahman’s music, which becomes the emotional voice of Gandhi Talks. In the absence of spoken words, Rahman’s score acts as the narrator, guiding the audience through the film’s emotional landscape. His music transforms silence into a powerful, immersive experience elevating the film to a global, festival-ready canvas.

Speaking about the vision behind the film, director Kishore Belekar shared, “Gandhi Talks is a film about trusting silence. As Indian cinema marks over a century of storytelling, we wanted to return to the medium’s most elemental form pure performance and emotion. The actors embraced that vulnerability completely, and A.R. Rahman’s score became the film’s voice. With Zee Studios’, Meera Chopra’s support, we were able to make a bold, honest piece of cinema.”

With Gandhi Talks, Zee Studios once again reinforces its commitment to supporting path breaking, prestigious storytelling films that challenge cinematic norms and expand the language of Indian cinema.

Set to release on January 30, 2026, Gandhi Talks promises to be a cinematic experience that speaks volumes without saying a word.

