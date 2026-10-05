The leading heroine in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Mupapa has been revealed. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that Shreyaa Chaudhry, who has steadily established herself as one of the most promising actors of her generation through acclaimed performances in Prime Video’s Bandish Bandits and The Mehta Boys, is paired opposite Khurrana in Yash Raj Films and Posham Pa Pictures’ upcoming genre-bending thriller.

EXCLUSIVE: Shreyaa Chaudhry of Bandish Bandits fame to star opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in YRF and Posham Pa Pictures’ Mupapa

Known for her natural performances and ability to bring depth and emotion to her characters, Shreyaa has built a strong connection with audiences through a diverse body of work. Her performances across both seasons of Bandish Bandits were appreciated for their natural and relatable portrayal, while The Mehta Boys further showcased her versatility and ability to take on layered characters. With Mupapa, Shreyaa takes another significant step forward in her career.

Directed by Kaala Paani fame Sameer Saxena, Mupapa is produced by Akshaye Widhani (CEO, Yash Raj Films) and Posham Pa Pictures, the banner Sameer co-founded with Biswapati Sarkar, Saurabh Khanna and Amit Golani. The film marks the first theatrical collaboration between the studio and the production house. Although the plot details of the project are strictly kept under wraps, it's expected to deliver an incredibly new visual experience for people in theaters, while promising to keep the audience at the edge of their seats from the word go. The film is presently in the post-production stage and is slated for a release in cinemas on February 19, 2027.

In another significant career development, Shreyaa Chaudhry has also been signed for exclusive management by YRF Talent, marking a new chapter in her professional journey. She now joins the talent management arm of Yash Raj Films, which represents an impressive roster of established stars and some of the most promising names from the new generation, including Rani Mukerji, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonam Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Sharvari, Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, among others.

Also Read: Yash Raj Films and Posham Pa Pictures’ first theatrical collaboration starring Ayushmann Khurrana is titled Mupapa, set to release on Feb 19, 2027

More Pages: Mupapa Box Office Collection

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