Quentin Tarantino has denied Kanye West’s claims that the director stole his idea for the plot of his Oscar-winning film Django Unchained.

According to Collider, earlier this week, West made the allegation that he pitched the concept for Django Unchained to Tarantino and the film’s star Jamie Foxx. Speaking on the Jimmy Kimmel Live talk show, Tarantino refuted West’s claims that the latter came up with the idea for Django Unchained explaining that the idea he may be referring to was for a different project.

“There’s no truth to the idea that Kanye West came up with the idea of Django and then he told that to me, and I go, ‘Hey, wow, that’s a really great idea. Let me take Kanye’s idea and make Django Unchained out of it,’” Tarantino said. “That didn’t happen.” The filmmaker went on to explain that he had the idea long before he even met the “Donda” rapper. “I’d had the idea for Django for a while before I ever met Kanye,” the filmmaker said.

“He wanted to do a giant movie version of ‘The College Dropout’ [West’s debut studio album] the way he did the album—so he wanted to get big directors to do different tracks from the album and then release it as this giant movie—not video, nothing as crass as videos, it was movies, it was going to be movies based on each of the different tracks.”

Django Unchained is a western-action film, which tells the story of Django, a slave who is freed and joins forces with a bounty hunter to rescue his wife, who has been enslaved by Calvin, a hard-hearted plantation owner. Alongside Foxx, the 2012 film also starred Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kerry Washington, Samuel L. Jackson, Walton Goggins, Dennis Christopher, and James Remar.

“We used it as an excuse—me and Kanye—we used it as an excuse to meet each other, and so we met each other and we had a really good time,” Tarantino further revealed of their meeting on set. “And he did have an idea for a video and I do think it was for the ‘Gold Digger’ video, that he would be a slave. And the whole thing was the slave narrative where he’s a slave, and he’s singing ‘Gold Digger.’ And it was very funny. It was a really, really funny idea.”

“A funny slave video?” Kimmel then questioned. “‘It was meant to be ironic,” Tarantino clarified. “And it’s like a huge musical. I mean, like no expenses spared with him in this slave rag outfit, doing everything. And then that was also part of the part of the pushback on it.” He then concluded adding, “I wish he had done it. It sounded really cool. Anyway, that’s what he’s referring to.”

