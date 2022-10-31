Indian cricketer Virat Kohli enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms. However, this attention often irks the celebrity, and he recently expressed his disappointment after a fan invades his privacy. For the unversed, a video of Virat Kohli’s hotel room went viral on the internet. After the cricketer, his actress-wife Anushka Sharma also reacted to the incident.

Virat Kohli’s hotel room video gets leaked; furious Anushka Sharma asks fans, ‘where is the line’

Sharing the video post of Virat on her Instagram story, an angry Anushka wrote, “Have experienced few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past, but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho! Toh deal karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem.”

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress further added, “Exercising some self-control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?”

As mentioned above, a while ago, Virat shared the viral video and wrote a note, which read, “I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment.”

Apart from Anushka, a handful of celebrities reacted to the incident. While Australian opening batsman David Warner commented, “This is ridiculous, totally unacceptable,” actors Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Parineeti Chopra also dropped comments in support of Virat Kohli.

