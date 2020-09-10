Actor Purab Kohli has recently shot a film London Confidential in his place of residence London on the OTT platform about another virus after Covid-19 spreading across the Indo-China border.

Speaking on the experience, Purab said, “It’s a spy mystery, where a RAW team is trying to get hold of a mole in the system. I play one of the RAW agents Arjun and like his name, he reflects qualities of the great Arjuna. We did not shoot during lockdown but we were one of the first productions to start shooting once the Lockdown was lifted in London.”

What was it like shooting post-Coronavirus? “It’s a new world we are working in now with so many Covid regulations to keep the shooting set a safe environment for all of us to work in. From weekly tests to precautions taken with how many people can gather to work together. I have to admit it is hard. But I guess it has to be done!”

Purab Kohli (Rock On, My Brother Nikhil) and his entire family were diagnosed with Covid 19 in London in April.

Purab was taken aback. “It felt like a regular flu and I didn’t believe we had it until we started talking to the GP (general practitioner) which was on day 6 and we found out that someone we knew and were in contact with got serious with the infection and taken to hospital. By then I was already better.”

While Purab and the kids had it mild his British wife Lucy was more intensely infected. “My wife was hit little harder and was feeling low even on day eight. So those couple of days it was a little worrying, but once she went into a full rest, she fought it off and recovered too.”

What is Purab’s advice for the infected? “I’m not a doctor. But whatever we did was very basic and organic. Haldi (turmeric), ginger honey mixtures to soothe the throat. My wife was hit a little harder by the virus. I gave her kadha (home-made throat and lung beverage) home remedies that my mother gave us when we had fever during childhood. The idea is to give the body as much rest as possible. Because this virus can really sap your energy. My wife felt drained out until the ninth day of the infection while I was weak until the seventh day. You could also have difficulty breathing while sleeping. A hot water bottle on the chest really helps. Besides these simple remedies just stay calm don’t panic and take lots of rest.”

