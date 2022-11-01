Priyanka Chopra is back in India after three years. The actress returned to Mumbai on the morning of November 1 and was mobbed by paparazzi and a massive crowd. The actress has been in her Los Angeles home for the past couple of years where she lives with her husband Nick Jonas. During the pandemic, the actress continued to stay in LA. Following the Diwali celebrations last week, the actress has returned to Mumbai and it seems like she already has plans to discuss possible collaborations with filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Priyanka Chopra to meet Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Vishal Bhardwaj for possible collaborations

In a report seen on a web portal, the actress and the filmmakers are in discussions about possible projects. They have been meaning to work on another project for some time now and have even shared a few ideas with Priyanka. During this trip, she plans to take these conversations forward. The actor also has some brand commitments to fulfil but she will try to wrap up as many things as possible during this trip.

Priyanka Chopra and Vishal Bhardwaj previously worked together on films like 7 Khoon Maaf and Kaminey. She has worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela where she made a special appearance in a song followed by playing Kashibai in Bajirao Mastani. Both projects were headlined by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The actress was reportedly in talks for the Sahir Ludhianvi biopic, but it didn’t work out.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has Ending Things with Anthony Mackie and It's All Coming Back To Me with Celine Dion. She will be seen in Russo Brothers’ Prime Video series Citadel, alongside Richard Madden. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. All her upcoming projects are due for the 2023 release. She was last seen in the Netflix movie, The White Tiger which starred Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao.

